Man arrested after €3.9 million worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

A MAN HAS been arrested after more than €3.9 million worth of cannabis was seized in Dublin this week.

It followed searches on Wednesday and Thursday by gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team and Dublin Metropolitan Region North.

Some €420,000 worth of suspected cannabis, which is pending analysis, was found in a vehicle in Drumcondra. A man, aged 42, was subsequently arrested and detained at a Garda Station in the Dublin area, under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

As part of the investigation an additional search was carried out at an industrial premises in the Fairview area of Dublin 3 on Thursday. During this search a further 174 kilograms of cannabis with an estimated value of €3.5 million (analysis pending) was discovered.

Investigating Gardaí continue to detain the man under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. He can be held for up to seven days.

All of the drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.