Cannabis seized at Dublin Airport Revenue
Dublin Airport

Man arrested after €612,000 worth of cannabis found in carry-on bag at Dublin Airport

Around 30kg of herbal cannabis was discovered in a passenger’s carry-on after he disembarked a flight.
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in connection with a drugs seizure at Dublin Airport yesterday.

Around 30kg of herbal cannabis was discovered when Revenue officers searched the baggage of a passenger who had come off a flight.

The cannabis has a value of roughly €612,000.

The man, who is in his 30s, was arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a garda station in Dublin. 

He has since been charged and appeared before the CCJ Dublin this morning.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

