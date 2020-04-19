Man arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after failing to stop at Covid-19 checkpoint

A MAN WAS arrested by gardaí after failing to stop at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Co Cork during the week.
At approximately 3.35pm on Wednesday, gardaí carrying out a patrol in the Mitchelstown area signalled for a car to stop.
The driver refused and a managed containment operation ensued. The incident ended when the car left the public road and hit a gate on a farm.
The driver, a man in his 20s, fled on foot but was later apprehended by gardaí. He was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and other road traffic offences and detained at Fermoy Garda Station.
During a follow-up search of the vehicle, a small quantity of suspected cannabis herb (subject to analysis) was recovered.
Investigations are ongoing.
With reporting by Cónal Thomas
