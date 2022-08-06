Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 6 August 2022
Man arrested after reports a young teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Co Antrim

The 18-year-old man who was arrested remains in custody and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

By Patrick Coleman Saturday 6 Aug 2022, 6:06 PM
1 hour ago 4,578 Views 0 Comments
PSNI officers received a report that “young teenage girl” had been sexually assaulted in the Ballymoney area.
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested after reports that a young teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Co Antrim.

At around 11.30pm last night, PSNI officers received a report that “young teenage girl” had been sexually assaulted in the Ballymoney area on Thursday, August 4, between 4pm and 6pm.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said the assault “occurred close to a leisure centre premises, close to outdoor football pitches”.

She’s appealed for anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan added that “all information will be treated with the upmost sensitivity” and urged the public to let officers “be the judge of the importance of the information”. 

The 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including sexual activity by an adult with a child, and remains in custody at this time and assisting officers with their enquiries.

