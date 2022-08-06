Man arrested after reports a young teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Co Antrim

PSNI officers received a report that “young teenage girl” had been sexually assaulted in the Ballymoney area.



AN 18-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested after reports that a young teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Co Antrim.

At around 11.30pm last night, PSNI officers received a report that “young teenage girl” had been sexually assaulted in the Ballymoney area on Thursday, August 4, between 4pm and 6pm.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said the assault “occurred close to a leisure centre premises, close to outdoor football pitches”.

She’s appealed for anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan added that “all information will be treated with the upmost sensitivity” and urged the public to let officers “be the judge of the importance of the information”.

The 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including sexual activity by an adult with a child, and remains in custody at this time and assisting officers with their enquiries.