Man arrested after serious assault in Temple Bar during which attacker removed items of his clothing

A 32-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault that took place in the city centre last Friday night.

At about 10.25pm on Friday night, a 44-year-old man was seriously assaulted by a lone male on Price’s Lane, Dublin 2.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in St James’ Hospital a week after the attack.

After the assault took place the male suspect made his way from Price’s Lane in Temple Bar and onto Aston Quay, near the junction with Bedford Row.

Once there, gardaí said that he removed items of his clothing and appears to have lain down in the street.

A 32-year-old man is currently being detained at Pearse St Garda Station under the Provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing,