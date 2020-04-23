This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 23 April, 2020
Man arrested and charged after spitting at garda in Drogheda

The incident took place at around 3.30pm in Drogheda yesterday.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 23 Apr 2020, 7:05 AM
Shutterstock/abd
Image: Shutterstock/abd

A MAN HAS been arrested and charged after spitting at a garda yesterday afternoon in Drogheda. 

The man (late 30s) was charged in relation to an incident of assault and public order in Moneymore, Drogheda at around 3.30pm yesterday. 

Gardaí were responding to a separate incident in the area at this time. The man approached the gardaí and interfered with a garda who was conducting an arrest. The man then began to spit at the garda. 

He was arrested and taken to Drogheda Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged in relation to the incident and is due to appear before Dundalk District Court this morning at 10.30am.

In relation to the separate incident attended to by gardaí, a man (20s) was arrested after he was reported to be in possession of a knife. 

Prior to his arrest, he evaded gardaí and a foot pursuit ensued. He is also due to appear before Dundalk District Court this morning at 10.30am. 

Comments are closed as the man is due to appear in court. 

