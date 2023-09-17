Man arrested after stabbing incident at Dublin Airport

A MAN HAS been arrested following a stabbing incident at Dublin Airport today.

It’s understood a man in his 50s was stabbed a number of times outside Terminal 1 this morning.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The man arrested, also in his 50s, is being detained at a north Dublin garda station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any pedestrians or road users who were in the vicinity of Terminal 1 between 11am and 11.45am this morning, Sunday 17 September 2023, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Investigations are ongoing.