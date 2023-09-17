Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 17 September 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie Dublin Airport
# Crime
Man arrested after stabbing incident at Dublin Airport
It’s understood a man was stabbed a number of times outside Terminal 1.
3.8k
2
11 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been arrested following a stabbing incident at Dublin Airport today.

It’s understood a man in his 50s was stabbed a number of times outside Terminal 1 this morning.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The man arrested, also in his 50s, is being detained at a north Dublin garda station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any pedestrians or road users who were in the vicinity of Terminal 1 between 11am and 11.45am this morning, Sunday 17 September 2023, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Investigations are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.