Man arrested after teenager stabbed in Co Kerry

A MAN HAS been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in Co Kerry in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred at around 2.20am in the Cahersiveen area.

A male youth in his late teens was taken to University Hospital Kerry for treatment of serious injuries. Gardaí say he is currently in a stable condition.

A man in his 50s was arrested in connection with the stabbing. He is currently detained at a Kerry Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

