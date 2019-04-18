This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 18 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man arrested after walking into New York cathedral with gasoline and lighters

Police arrested the man last night.

By AFP Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 6:17 PM
1 hour ago 3,580 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4599335
Image: Seth Wenig/PA Images
Image: Seth Wenig/PA Images

A MAN HAS been arrested after entering St Patrick’s Cathedral in New York carrying two cans of gasoline, lighter fluid and butane lighters.

Police arrested the man last night, just days after a fire badly damaged the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

New York Police Department (NYPD) deputy commissioner John Miller said the arrested man claimed he was taking a shortcut through the cathedral after his car ran out of fuel, but his answers were “inconsistent and evasive”. 

“We don’t know what his mindset was, what his motive was,” Miller told a press conference on the steps of the cathedral, a neo-Gothic structure in the heart of Manhattan.

The man was confronted by a cathedral security officer and was told he cannot go inside carrying those items, according to the police.

“At that point, some gasoline apparently spills out onto the floor as he’s turned around,” Miller said.

After an alarm was raised, officers from the NYPD’s counter-terrorism bureau caught up to the man and arrested him after questioning.

“His basic story was he was cutting through the cathedral… that his car had run out of gas,” Miller said.

“We took a look at the vehicle. It was not out of gas and at that point he was taken into custody.”

Miller said the 37-year-old suspect was “known to police,” who are currently looking into his background.

Construction first started on St Patrick’s Cathedral in the 1850s and it was completed in 1878. Extensions have been added over the years and a major restoration was completed in 2015.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie