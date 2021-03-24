#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man (30s) arrested over Longford hit-and-run that left garda hospitalised

The incident happened at Ardnacassa on Monday afternoon.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 24 Mar 2021, 5:18 PM
A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested in connection with a crash in Co Longford on Monday that resulted in him being hospitalised along with a member of An Garda Síochána.

The incident occurred at the Ardnacassa estate at around 4pm on Monday, after gardaí tried to stop a vehicle following reports of a vehicle driving erratically on the Ballinalee Road.

The vehicle initially stopped at that location for gardaí, but drove off and injured a garda who approached it.

Gardaí then searched for the vehicle, and it was observed by a patrol car a few minutes later, but once again failed to stop and crashed into a wall in the Ardnacassa estate.

Both the driver and the garda were taken to Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore for treatment for their injuries and they have both since been released.

The driver of the car was arrested this afternoon following his release from hospital. He was taken to Longford Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

