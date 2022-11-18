Man arrested over string of robberies, some armed, in Cork city in past week

A MAN HAS been arrested in relation to a number of robberies that have taken place in the Cork City area in the past seven days.

At approximately 1.50pm last Friday, 11 November, a male, armed with a knife, entered a business premises on the South Douglas Road and demanded money.

A second incident occurred in Ballintemple, Blackrock on Wednesday morning, when a man, again armed with a knife, entered a business premises and demanded a sum of cash.

Shortly after 12.30pm today, gardaí were alerted to a robbery taking place at a business premises on the South Douglas Road area of Cork City.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested this afternoon in connection with these robberies.

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Bridewell Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.