Man arrested over string of robberies, some armed, in Cork city in past week

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN HAS been arrested in relation to a number of robberies that have taken place in the Cork City area in the past seven days.
At approximately 1.50pm last Friday, 11 November, a male, armed with a knife, entered a business premises on the South Douglas Road and demanded money.
A second incident occurred in Ballintemple, Blackrock on Wednesday morning, when a man, again armed with a knife, entered a business premises and demanded a sum of cash.
Shortly after 12.30pm today, gardaí were alerted to a robbery taking place at a business premises on the South Douglas Road area of Cork City.
A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested this afternoon in connection with these robberies.
He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Bridewell Garda station.
Investigations are ongoing.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (2)