Advertisement
File photo Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
arundel square

Man arrested by gardaí investigating armed robbery of business Waterford last week

A lone male armed with a machete entered a premises at Arundel Square and threatened staff last Wednesday.
1
3.0k
51 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been arrested by gardaí investigating an armed robbery of a business in Waterford last week. 

At appoximately 5.10pm on Wednesday, 10 January, a lone male armed with a machete entered the premises at Arundel Square and threatened staff.

He fled the scene, with a quantity of stolen items, on a bicycle via Henrietta Street a short time later. 

Investigating gardaí have since recovered a machete and bicycle, which are understood to have been used during the incident, for a technical examination. 

Gardaí investigating the robbery have today arrested a man, aged in his 60s. He has been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in the eastern region.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any pedestrians or road users who were in the vicinity of Arundel Square shopping district at the time of the incident and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     