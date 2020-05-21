Man arrested after woman left with serious injuries following assault in Dublin

A MAN HAS been arrested after an alleged assault incident in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

It is reported that a man (30s) assaulted a woman (30s) at a premises on Parnell Street at approximately 2.45am today.

The women was taken to the Mater hospital with serious injuries. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The man left the apartment and it’s alleged he carried out an act of criminal damage on a car nearby.

He fled the scene and was arrested soon after by gardaí on Parnell Street. He was brought to Mountjoy Garda Station where he is currently detained.

Gardaí are appealing with anyone for information to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.