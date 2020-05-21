This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 21 May, 2020
Man arrested after woman left with serious injuries following assault in Dublin

The woman has been taken to the Mater Hospital.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 21 May 2020, 11:09 AM
Parnell Street in Dublin.
Image: Google Street View
Parnell Street in Dublin.
Parnell Street in Dublin.
Image: Google Street View

A MAN HAS been arrested after an alleged assault incident in Dublin in the early hours of this morning. 

It is reported that a man (30s) assaulted a woman (30s) at a premises on Parnell Street at approximately 2.45am today. 

The women was taken to the Mater hospital with serious injuries. Investigations into the incident are ongoing. 

The man left the apartment and it’s alleged he carried out an act of criminal damage on a car nearby. 

He fled the scene and was arrested soon after by gardaí on Parnell Street. He was brought to Mountjoy Garda Station where he is currently detained. 

Gardaí are appealing with anyone for information to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

