Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 15 November 2022
Advertisement

Dublin man in court over altercation at National Party political conference

The man was charged with possessing a hammer and faces further charges of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

52 minutes ago 3,762 Views 0 Comments
Image: PA

A DUBLIN MAN has appeared in court on charges connected with an altercation after protesters disrupted a political conference at a luxury Co Fermanagh hotel.

Daniel Comerforde, 34, from Mic Uilliam Heights in Dublin, appeared at Omagh Magistrates’ Court where he was charged with damaging a glass door at the Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen on Sunday and possessing a hammer as an offensive weapon.

He further faced charges of affray and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Violence flared at the hotel on Sunday when protesters disrupted a political conference being held by the anti-immigration National Party.

Two people were treated at the scene for their injuries and four others were taken to hospital.

Comerforde appeared in court today via videolink, where he replied “Yes” when asked if he understood the charges.

A PSNI detective constable connected the accused to the charges.

Defence solicitor John Finucane said there was no application for bail, but indicated one would be made later in the week.

Comerforde was remanded in custody to appear in court again via videolink on Friday.

The Lough Erne resort released a statement apologising to guests for any inconvenience and thanking emergency services for their response.

The statement continued: “Please be advised that this was an isolated incident and it is business as usual at the resort with guest check-ins taking place as normal.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie