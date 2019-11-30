This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested after threatening staff at knife point during attempted shop robbery

The incident happened in Newtowncunningham in Co Donegal yesterday morning.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 30 Nov 2019, 2:20 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A MAN HAS been arrested after threatening staff at knife point during an attempted robbery of a convenience store in Co Donegal.

At around 11.45am yesterday, a man entered a convenience store in Newtowncunningham. 

He threatened a staff member at knife point before leaving the store on foot empty handed. 

It’s understood the staff member was not physically harmed during the incident. 

The alarm was raised and a garda unit on covert patrol in the area at the time arrested a man in his 20s near the scene a short time later. 

He was taken to Letterkenny Garda Station and detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

He is due to appear before a sitting of Letterkenny District Court on Monday. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

