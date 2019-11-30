Man arrested after threatening staff at knife point during attempted shop robbery

A MAN HAS been arrested after threatening staff at knife point during an attempted robbery of a convenience store in Co Donegal.

At around 11.45am yesterday, a man entered a convenience store in Newtowncunningham.

He threatened a staff member at knife point before leaving the store on foot empty handed.

It’s understood the staff member was not physically harmed during the incident.

The alarm was raised and a garda unit on covert patrol in the area at the time arrested a man in his 20s near the scene a short time later.

He was taken to Letterkenny Garda Station and detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He is due to appear before a sitting of Letterkenny District Court on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.