Man (20s) arrested over handbag robbery and assault in Co Cork

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested in relation to a robbery and assault in Co Cork earlier this month.

The incident happened on 1 December on Castle Road, Bandon.

Shortly after 3am, a woman was walking on Castle Road when she was approached by a male.

He stole her handbag, knocked her to the ground and assaulted her.

Three men who were in the area at the time happened upon the incident and came to the woman’s assistance.

The suspect has been described as being 6′ tall and was wearing black clothing with the word Puma written across his jumper.

Gardaí have this morning arrested a man in his 20s in relation to the attack.

He is currently detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí have previously appealed to anyone who was in the Castle Road area of Bandon between 2.45am and 3.30am on 1 December and who may have witnessed the incident to make contact.

Gardaí also appealed to anyone who may have seen the suspect that evening to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.