Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 18 November 2020
Man arrested in Belfast in connection with enquiries into 1974 Birmingham bombings

21 people lost their lives in the bombing of two pubs on 21 November 1974.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 18 Nov 2020, 12:14 PM
21 minutes ago 1,754 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5270692
File photo dated 22 November 1974 of the rubble in the Mulberry Bush pub in Birmingham after one of the bombs detonated
Image: PA Images
File photo dated 22 November 1974 of the rubble in the Mulberry Bush pub in Birmingham after one of the bombs detonated
File photo dated 22 November 1974 of the rubble in the Mulberry Bush pub in Birmingham after one of the bombs detonated
Image: PA Images

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with enquiries into the murders of 21 people in the 1974 pub bombings in Birmingham. 

Officers from West Midlands Police’s counter terrorism unit, working with colleagues from the PSNI, arrested the 65-year-old man at his home in Belfast today. He was arrested under the Terrorism Act. 

A search of his home is being carried out. 

He will be interviewed under caution at a police station in Northern Ireland. 

On 21 November 1974, 21 people lost their lives in the bombing of two pubs in the English midlands city of Birmingham. 

Six Irish men, thereafter dubbed the Birmingham Six, spent 16 years in prison for the crime before being cleared of all wrongdoing in connection with it.

The men subsequently claimed that police had coerced them into signing confessions using physical and psychological torture.

While the IRA has never claimed responsibility for the attack, it is widely believed to have carried out the bombing.

Read next:

