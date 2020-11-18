Man arrested in Belfast in connection with enquiries into 1974 Birmingham bombings

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with enquiries into the murders of 21 people in the 1974 pub bombings in Birmingham.
Officers from West Midlands Police’s counter terrorism unit, working with colleagues from the PSNI, arrested the 65-year-old man at his home in Belfast today. He was arrested under the Terrorism Act.
A search of his home is being carried out.
He will be interviewed under caution at a police station in Northern Ireland.
On 21 November 1974, 21 people lost their lives in the bombing of two pubs in the English midlands city of Birmingham.
Six Irish men, thereafter dubbed the Birmingham Six, spent 16 years in prison for the crime before being cleared of all wrongdoing in connection with it.
The men subsequently claimed that police had coerced them into signing confessions using physical and psychological torture.
While the IRA has never claimed responsibility for the attack, it is widely believed to have carried out the bombing.
