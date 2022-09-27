Man arrested following aggravated robbery of shop in Blackrock, Dublin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN HAS been arrested following an aggravated robbery at a shop in Blackrock, Co Dublin, yesterday afternoon.
A man armed with a knife entered the premises on Rockville Road and made threats to staff before fleeing the scene with a sum of cash. No Injuries were reported during the robbery.
Gardaí were alerted to the incident and attended the scene. Searches of the area were carried out and the suspect was located. The stolen sum of cash was recovered in full.
A man aged in his 50s was arrested and taken to Blackrock Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
A spokesperson for the gardaí said investigations into the incident are ongoing.
