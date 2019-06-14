This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 14 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man arrested and murder inquiry launched after body of woman found in Co Mayo

At this stage gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 14 Jun 2019, 9:47 PM
11 minutes ago 9,633 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4683521
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

A MAN HAS been arrested after the body of a woman was found in a house in Co Mayo.

The woman’s remains were found in a house in the Kilbree area of Westport. It is understood she was aged in her early 40s. 

Gardaí have launched a murder inquiry into the incident, according to RTÉ

Gardaí became aware of the incident today at around 10am. 

One man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident. He is currently detained at Castlebar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

The body remains at the scene which is preserved pending examination by the State pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau. 

At this stage gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident. 

The family of the victim have been notified and a family liaison officer has been appointed.

An incident room has been established at Castlebar Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who can assist with this investigation are asked to contact Castlebar Garda station on 094 9038200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie