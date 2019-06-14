Man arrested and murder inquiry launched after body of woman found in Co Mayo

A MAN HAS been arrested after the body of a woman was found in a house in Co Mayo.

The woman’s remains were found in a house in the Kilbree area of Westport. It is understood she was aged in her early 40s.

Gardaí have launched a murder inquiry into the incident, according to RTÉ.

Gardaí became aware of the incident today at around 10am.

One man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident. He is currently detained at Castlebar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The body remains at the scene which is preserved pending examination by the State pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau.

At this stage gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

The family of the victim have been notified and a family liaison officer has been appointed.

An incident room has been established at Castlebar Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who can assist with this investigation are asked to contact Castlebar Garda station on 094 9038200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.