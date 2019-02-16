Man arrested by gardaí after walking into Dublin pub with a gun yesterday evening

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating after a man entered a pub in Rush with a gun yesterday evening.

The incident happened at a premises on the Old Rush Road, Co Dublin at around 5pm, according to An Garda Síochána.

A man in his 40s was arrested under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act and was taken to Balbriggan Garda station.

Following the incident, gardaí carried out a search at a house in the nearby Kenure Park where a number of firearms and ammunition were seized.

The man was later released. A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.