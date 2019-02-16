This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested by gardaí after walking into Dublin pub with a gun yesterday evening

Gardaí seized a number of firearms following the incident.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 16 Feb 2019, 7:50 PM
1 hour ago 10,439 Views 5 Comments
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating after a man entered a pub in Rush with a gun yesterday evening. 

The incident happened at a premises on the Old Rush Road, Co Dublin at around 5pm, according to An Garda Síochána. 

A man in his 40s was arrested under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act and was taken to Balbriggan Garda station. 

Following the incident, gardaí carried out a search at a house in the nearby Kenure Park where a number of firearms and ammunition were seized. 

The man was later released. A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

