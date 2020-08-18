This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (20s) arrested following discovery of suspected cannabis grow house in Dundalk

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 18 Aug 2020, 4:08 PM
Image: An Garda Síochána via Facebook
Image: An Garda Síochána via Facebook

A MAN HAS been arrested following the discovery of a suspected cannabis grow house in Dundalk, Co Louth today.

The seizure was made just after 8am, when members of the Dundalk District Drugs Unit, Dundalk Detective Unit and uniformed members executed a search of a house under warrant at Castle Road.

In the course of the search, cannabis plants (pending analysis) at varying stages of growth were located and seized along with approximately 13kg of suspected cannabis herb.

The total value of the plants and drugs seized is believed to be in excess of €310,000.

As part of the operation, gardaí also seized lights, fans and an irrigation system associated with the cultivation of cannabis plants.

One man in his early 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

