Man arrested after €90,000 worth of cannabis seized at residence in Co Louth

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €90,000 worth of cannabis following a search of a property in Dundalk earlier today. pic.twitter.com/b767uhZjtI— Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 18, 2021
A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized €90,000 worth of cannabis in Dundalk, Co Louth.
At around 12.15pm, gardaí carried out a search of a residence in Dundalk.
During the search, €90,000 worth of cannabis plants, saplings and herb (all pending analysis) was seized along with other drug paraphernalia.
A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene.
He’s currently being detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
COMMENTS (6)