Man arrested and charged in connection with cannabis seizure worth over €100,000

A MAN HAS been arrested after the seizure of cannabis herb in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí seized approximately 5.3kg of cannabis herb, worth approximately €106,000, during a search of a house in the Belmayne Avenue area in Balgriffin.

The man, who is in his late 30′s, was arrested at the scene and was taken to Coolock Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

The man has since been charged by Gardaí, and was scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10:30 this morning.