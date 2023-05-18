Man (40s) arrested after herbal cannabis worth over €1 million seized in Dublin

A MAN HAS been arrested after herbal cannabis estimated to be worth over €1 million was seized in Dublin.

The seizure was made as part of a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Dublin Metropolitan Region North Central Divisional Drug Unit and Revenue’s Customs Service.

During the course of the search, Revenue officers seized approximately 54 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1,080,000.

A man in his 40s was arrested by gardaí. He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a garda station in Dublin.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are continuing.