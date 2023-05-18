Advertisement

Thursday 18 May 2023 Dublin: 15°C
The drugs seized during the joint Garda-Revenue operation.
# Dublin
Man (40s) arrested after herbal cannabis worth over €1 million seized in Dublin
The seizure was made as part of a joint operation between An Garda Síochána and Revenue.
535
0
11 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been arrested after herbal cannabis estimated to be worth over €1 million was seized in Dublin.

The seizure was made as part of a joint operation conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Dublin Metropolitan Region North Central Divisional Drug Unit and Revenue’s Customs Service.

During the course of the search, Revenue officers seized approximately 54 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1,080,000.

A man in his 40s was arrested by gardaí. He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a garda station in Dublin.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are continuing.

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
