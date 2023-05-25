Advertisement

Thursday 25 May 2023
PA Images Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in London
# Downing Street
Man arrested in London after car crashes into gates of Downing Street
Images on social media showed a vehicle crashed into the gates, surrounded by emergency vehicles.
15 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after a vehicle was driven into the gates of Downing Street in London. 

The car crashed into the gates at around 4.20pm, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Images on social media showed the silver car surrounded by emergency vehicles.

The force added that no-one has been hurt.

In a statement released on Twitter, the Metropolitan Police said: “At around 16:20hrs a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall.

“Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.

“There are no reports of any injuries. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Footage of the incident appears to show the car slowing down before it hits the gate.

Large sections of Whitehall have been closed to the public and vehicles following the incident, with pedestrians being turned away from the main thoroughfare around Downing Street in central London.

There is a significant police presence in the area.

There are cordons around Whitehall with police officers blocking access to the street from outside the Ministry of Defence.

The incident comes as many civil servants are leaving their offices for the day in the area.

Author
Press Association
