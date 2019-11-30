Man arrested after suspected stolen car parts worth over €30k seized by gardaí

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized suspected stolen car parts worth over €30,000.

As part of Operation Thor and ongoing investigations targeting an organised criminal group involved in motor car theft, gardaí carried out a search of business premises in Mullingar, Co Westmeath yesterday.

During the operation, two vans at the premises were searched and an assortment of suspected stolen car parts, valued in excess of €30,000, were recovered.

The parts recovered included seats, dash consoles, air bags, CPUs and steering wheels for leading car brands.

Both vans were seized for forensic examination. The car parts will be examined by investigators to fully establish their origins.

A man in his 30s was later arrested as part of the investigation and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Mullingar Garda Station for questioning.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The operation was led by the Divisional Drug Unit assisted by the dog unit, district detective and uniformed gardaí, the Armed Support Unit and the Roads Policing Unit.

Investigations are ongoing.