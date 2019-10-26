This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested in connection with theft of car following attempt to hijack second vehicle in Dublin

The incident happened in the Whitethorn Walk area of Lusk last night.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 26 Oct 2019, 8:28 AM
13 minutes ago 985 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4868462
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in connection with the theft of a vehicle and the attempted theft of a second vehicle in north Dublin.

The arrest was made after gardaí were alerted to an incident of a car driving dangerously in Lusk in north county Dublin last night.

The car, which had been stolen during a burglary, collided with a number of parked cars in the Whitethorn Walk area.

The driver abandoned the car, before attempting to hijack another vehicle in the area and threatening the driver, although the driver did not sustain any injuries.

Gardaí from Lusk, Balbriggan and the Armed Support Unit subsequently arrested the suspect in connection with their investigation.

The man is currently being detained at Balbriggan Garda Station under the provisions of the Criminal Justice Act, and gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.

