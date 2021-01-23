Man arrested after seizure of cash and cocaine in Finglas

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized cash and suspected cocaine from a residence in Finglas, Co Dublin yesterday.

The North Central Divisional Drugs Unit searched the residence around 9pm as part of an operation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in North Dublin.

Gardaí seized an estimated €57,000 of cocaine and €8,450 in cash, as well as a hydraulic press and drug paraphernalia.

The man, 20s, was arrested and taken to Bridwell Garda Station.

He was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996 and has been charged.

He is due to appear in the Criminal Courts of Justice on 16 February.