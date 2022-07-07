#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 22°C Thursday 7 July 2022
Advertisement

Man arrested and €40k in cash seized as part of money laundering investigation

Detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau seized the cash in Co Louth yesterday.

By Jane Moore Thursday 7 Jul 2022, 8:27 PM
17 minutes ago 918 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5811115
The money seized in Co Louth yesterday.
Image: Garda Press Office.
The money seized in Co Louth yesterday.
The money seized in Co Louth yesterday.
Image: Garda Press Office.

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized €40,000 in cash in Co Louth yesterday.

The seizure was made as part of Operation Triassic, a money laundering investigation into a West African organised crime group. 

Detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) conducted searches in Co Louth yesterday morning. 

During the searches, €40,000 in cash was seized by gardaí.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of committing offences contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006.

He is currently detained in Drogheda Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The spokesperson said that there have been six previous arrests as part of Operation Triassic.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie