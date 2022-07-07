Man arrested and €40k in cash seized as part of money laundering investigation

The money seized in Co Louth yesterday.

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized €40,000 in cash in Co Louth yesterday.

The seizure was made as part of Operation Triassic, a money laundering investigation into a West African organised crime group.

Detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) conducted searches in Co Louth yesterday morning.

During the searches, €40,000 in cash was seized by gardaí.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of committing offences contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006.

He is currently detained in Drogheda Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The spokesperson said that there have been six previous arrests as part of Operation Triassic.