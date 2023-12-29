Advertisement
Gardai outside Browne's Steakhouse in Blanchardstown on Christmas Day morning Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Shooting

Man arrested over Christmas Eve gangland incident in Blanchardstown restaurant

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a garda station in west Dublin.
8 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been arrested following an apparent gangland shooting, in which one man was killed and another critically injured in west Dublin on Christmas Eve. 

The suspected attacker was killed in the aftermath of the shooting at Browne’s Steakhouse on Blanchardstown main street at 8pm on Sunday. He has been named locally as Tristan Sherry (20s).

A man in his 40s has been receiving treatment for gunshot wounds sustained in the incident.

Gardaí have today said they arrested a male in relation to the investigation into the serious incident.

It is understood gardaí have been investigating whether Mr Sherry was a participant in the initial shooting and was tackled and stabbed after the shots were fired.

Gardaí have also stepped up uniformed patrols in Dublin after the incident amid fears of reprisal attacks.

The incident unfolded inside a restaurant filled with customers, including families out for Christmas Eve celebrations.

Gardaí have appealed to the public not to share videos captured in the aftermath of the violence and to be aware of “a significant level of speculation, misinformation and disinformation”.

Includes reporting by Press Association   

