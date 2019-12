Gardaí's haul after the search in Finglas

Gardaí's haul after the search in Finglas

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have arrested a man and seized €111,650 worth of cocaine and €500 worth of cannabis.

The seizure took place yesterday after a search was conducted at a house in Finglas, Dublin 11, by Gardaí from the Blanchardstown District and the District Detective Unit.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.