Man (30s) arrested after almost €125,000 worth of cocaine and medical heroin seized in Dublin

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested after almost €125,000 worth of cocaine and diamorphine were seized in Dublin.

The seizure was made following the search of an apartment in the New Road area of Clondalkin.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered €122,220 worth of suspected diamorphine (medical-grade heroin) and €2,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Clondalkin garda station, where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.