#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 15 February 2021
Advertisement

Man (30s) arrested after almost €125,000 worth of cocaine and medical heroin seized in Dublin

Gardaí discovered the drugs in Clondalkin earlier today.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 15 Feb 2021, 2:34 PM
32 minutes ago 2,801 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5355027
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested after almost €125,000 worth of cocaine and diamorphine were seized in Dublin.

The seizure was made following the search of an apartment in the New Road area of Clondalkin.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered €122,220 worth of suspected diamorphine (medical-grade heroin) and €2,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Clondalkin garda station, where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie