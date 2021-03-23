Man charged after gardaí seize €100,000 in cash from car stopped at checkpoint

The cash seized from the vehicle.

A MAN HAS been arrested and charged in relation to the seizure of approximately €100,000 cash in Co Cork on Sunday.

Shortly after 3pm on 21 March uniformed Gardaí from Ballincollig were conducting an Operation Fanacht checkpoint on the N22 at Ovens, Co. Cork when they stopped and searched a car.

During the course of the search gardaí seized approximately €100,000 in cash.

The driver, a man aged in his 20s, was arrested and detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court.