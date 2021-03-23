#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 23 March 2021
Advertisement

Man charged after gardaí seize €100,000 in cash from car stopped at checkpoint

The man was stopped at a checkpoint at Ovens on the N22.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 23 Mar 2021, 9:56 PM
31 minutes ago 4,151 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5389889
The cash seized from the vehicle.
Image: An Garda Síochána
The cash seized from the vehicle.
The cash seized from the vehicle.
Image: An Garda Síochána

A MAN HAS been arrested and charged in relation to the seizure of approximately €100,000 cash in Co Cork on Sunday.

Shortly after 3pm on 21 March uniformed Gardaí from Ballincollig were conducting an Operation Fanacht checkpoint on the N22 at Ovens, Co. Cork when they stopped and searched a car. 

During the course of the search gardaí seized approximately €100,000 in cash.

The driver, a man aged in his 20s, was arrested and detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.  

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie