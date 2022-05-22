#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 23 May 2022
Advertisement

Male arrested after man (50s) dies in Tralee

The gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 22 May 2022, 11:57 PM
5 minutes ago 249 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5771008
Image: Shutterstock/KarlM Photography
Image: Shutterstock/KarlM Photography

GARDAÍ IN TRALEE are investigating after a man in his 50s died following an incident today.

Shortly after 7pm, Gardaí and emergency services attended at an apartment in the Abbey Court apartment complex, Tralee, where a man in his 50s was discovered with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A man in his 50s has since been arrested in relation to the incident and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station.

The local coroner has been notified and the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested by investigating Gardaí.

The body of the deceased man remains at the scene, which is currently preserved. Gardaí said that a technical examination of the scene and post-mortem examination will take place tomorrow morning.

An incident room has been established at Tralee Garda Station. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, and are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of Abbey Court apartments and Denny Lane/Street areas between 6.30pm and 7pm this evening to come forward.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station (066) 710 2300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie