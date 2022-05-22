Male arrested after man (50s) dies in Tralee

GARDAÍ IN TRALEE are investigating after a man in his 50s died following an incident today.

Shortly after 7pm, Gardaí and emergency services attended at an apartment in the Abbey Court apartment complex, Tralee, where a man in his 50s was discovered with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A man in his 50s has since been arrested in relation to the incident and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station.

The local coroner has been notified and the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested by investigating Gardaí.

The body of the deceased man remains at the scene, which is currently preserved. Gardaí said that a technical examination of the scene and post-mortem examination will take place tomorrow morning.

An incident room has been established at Tralee Garda Station. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, and are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of Abbey Court apartments and Denny Lane/Street areas between 6.30pm and 7pm this evening to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station (066) 710 2300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.