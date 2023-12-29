Man arrested following discovery of body of man at Co Tipperary house

A MAN HAS been arrested following the discovery of the body of a man at a house in Co Tipperary on Wednesday.
The man was discovered deceased at a home in Ballycrana, Kilross, shortly after 4am.
His body has since been removed from the scene to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford.
A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested yesterday in relation to the discovery of the body.
He currently detained at a garda station in the Munster region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Investigations are ongoing.
