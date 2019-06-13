This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 13 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man arrested under Terrorism Act on suspicion of dissident republican activity in Derry

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is currently being questioned by detectives.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 6:22 PM
17 minutes ago 497 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4681598
Creggan Street, Derry
Image: Google Maps
Creggan Street, Derry
Creggan Street, Derry
Image: Google Maps

A 21-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act in Derry on suspicious of dissident republican activity. 

Following searches in the Hollyhall Road area yesterday where a number of items were seized and taken away for forensic examination, a further search was carried out this morning at a property in the Creggan area. 

The 21-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dissident republican activity linked to a paramilitary style assault in the city last Friday, in which a teenager was found by a police officer on patrol lying on the grass.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is currently being questioned by detectives. 

“We are committed to tackling all types of violence linked to dissident republican activity,” Detective Inspector Orr said.

Those responsible for carrying out these type of assaults do not care about their own community – they give no thought to the psychological damage that they cause to people witnessing the attacks.

“The reality is that they use fear and violence to exert control over communities for their own selfish gains.” 

Orr said the PSNI will “continue to work with communities to reduce the threat posed by those involved in such activity and would ask people to contact police if they have any suspicions about terrorist activity”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie