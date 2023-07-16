Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 16 July 2023 Dublin: 14°C
An Garda Síochána/Twitter The suspected drugs seized by gardaí
# Tallaght
Man arrested as gardaí seize over €327k worth of suspected heroin and crack cocaine in Dublin
At around 2pm yesterday, gardaí searched a home under warrant in Tallaght.
4.1k
2
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized over €327,000 worth of suspected drugs during a search operation in Tallaght, Dublin 24 yesterday afternoon.

At around 2pm, gardaí searched a home under warrant in Tallaght.

The search was conducted as part of Operation Tara.

During the course of the search, a large quantity of heroin, valued at approximately €312,900, and crack cocaine, valued at €14,200, were seized by gardaí. The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

One man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a garda station in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     