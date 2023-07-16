Man arrested as gardaí seize over €327k worth of suspected heroin and crack cocaine in Dublin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí seized over €327,000 worth of suspected drugs during a search operation in Tallaght, Dublin 24 yesterday afternoon.
At around 2pm, gardaí searched a home under warrant in Tallaght.
The search was conducted as part of Operation Tara.
During the course of the search, a large quantity of heroin, valued at approximately €312,900, and crack cocaine, valued at €14,200, were seized by gardaí. The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.
One man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a garda station in Dublin.
Investigations are ongoing.
