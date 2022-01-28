Man (20s) arrested at Dublin Airport on foot of European Arrest Warrant

A MAN IN his late 20s has been arrested by gardaí at Dublin Airport this evening on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

The arrest was made as part of an operation conducted by the extradition unit at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

Gardaí arrested the man following his extradition from Romania where he was detained since earlier this month. The European Arrest Warrant is used by any EU member state to extradite someone who is wanted in one country for a crime but who is living in another country.

The man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.

Gardaí said he was sought by GNECB officers investigating a criminal organisation involved in fraudulent selling on second-hand websites across Europe, and the subsequent laundering of the proceeds of these crimes through a network of bank accounts opened by using false identities and money mules.

It is estimated that this organisation has stolen over €22 million from victims all over Europe up to the end of 2020 and laundered €6,770,026 of this money through bank accounts in Ireland in the periods 2017 – 2020.

