Dublin: 0 °C Friday 20 December, 2019
Man arrested at Dublin Airport on foot of European Arrest Warrant

He will appear before Limerick Circuit Court on Monday morning.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 20 Dec 2019, 9:20 PM
45 minutes ago 7,476 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4944358
Image: Shutterstock/Sophie James
Image: Shutterstock/Sophie James

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man at Dublin Airport on foot of a European Arrest Warrant. 

The arrest was made as part of an operation conducted by the extradition unit at the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation. 

Gardaí arrested the man following his extradition from Budapest, Hungary, where he was arrested on Wednesday, 11 December on foot of a European Arrest Warrant for offences committed in this jurisdiction. 

He was sought by An Garda Síochána in respect of alleged offences under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998. 

The investigation involved close cooperation between gardaí, Hungarian authorities and other partners of the European Network Fugitive Active Search Teams. 

The man will be transferred to Killarney Garda Station where he will be processed. 

He will appear before Limerick Circuit Court on the morning of Monday 23 December. 

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

