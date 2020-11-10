#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man arrested in north Dublin on foot of European Arrest Warrant

The warrant was issued following the man’s conviction for offences of human trafficking of adults and children.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 10 Nov 2020, 9:33 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A 55-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in north Dublin on foot of a European Arrest Warrant. 

The warrant was issued in 2016 by Romanian authorities following the man’s conviction for offences of human trafficking of adults and children. 

Gardaí attached to the Garda Extradition Unit and the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation made the arrest today. 

“This significant arrest coordinated by detectives attached to organised and serious crime represents our ongoing commitment to ensuring persons wanted on foot of international arrest warrants are brought to justice,” Detective Superintendent Michael J Mullen said. 

The man will appear before the extradition High Court at 11am. 

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

