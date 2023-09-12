Man (20s) arrested during protest at Waterford eviction on Saturday

A MAN IN his 20s was arrested outside a private residence in Waterford on Saturday afternoon while he was attending an eviction in the area.

The arrest happened after gardaí responded to a call about an alleged public order incident outside the residence, where people were protesting against the eviction.

A crowd, which included some members of the tenants’ union CATU, gathered outside the residence in support of the tenant being evicted.

Videos of the event, which were circulated on social media by CATU, appear to show Gardaí at the scene while a group of men removed items from the home.

A Garda spokesperson said that the arrested man was detained in Waterford Garda Station under the Public Order Act and was later released without charge.

An adult caution was also administered.

Sinn Féin TD, and the party’s spokesperson on housing, Eoin Ó’Broin commented on the social media posts over the weekend.

Ó’Broin said that housing minister Darragh O’Brien must “speedily implement” recommendations about evictions made by the RTB in November 2022.

Speaking on the recommendations, Ó’Broin said on Sunday: “They [The recommendations] will produce additional protections for tenants at a time when there is likely to be an increase in illegal evictions.”