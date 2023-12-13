Advertisement

Wednesday 13 December 2023
Wexford

Man arrested as €4.1 million worth of cannabis seized at Rosslare Europort

Approximately 200kg of herbal cannabis and 30kg of cannabis resin was seized.
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS been arrested following the seizure of over €4.1 million worth of cannabis at Rosslare Europort. 

As a result of risk profiling and with the assisttance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, approximately 200kg of herbal cannabis and 30kg of cannabis resin was seized at Rosslare yesterday. 

The illicit drugs, with an approximate value of €4,190,440, were discovered after Revenue officers stopped and searched an unaccompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg in France. 

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by gardaí. He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a garda station in Wexford. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

