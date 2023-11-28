Man arrested after protesters surround Mary Lou McDonald's car in East Wall

A MAN HAS been arrested after protesters surrounded Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald’s car in East Wall last night.

McDonald was at East Wall’s Sean O’Casey Community Centre yesterday evening.

Upon leaving the venue, she was accosted by protesters who shouted at her and surrounded her car.

A significant number of gardaí were present and called for the crowd to back away. One man was arrested.

In a statement to The Journal, the Garda press office confirmed: “Gardaí have arrested one man for public order offences in East Wall, Dublin 3 this evening, Monday 27th November 2023.”

The Journal has contacted Sinn Féin for comment.