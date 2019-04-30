This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested after suspected explosive device and ammunition found in New Zealand home

The incident comes after the two mosque attacks in Christchurch on 15 March.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 10:02 AM
Newcastle Street, Phillipstown, Christchurch
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A MAN HAS been arrested after police found a suspected explosive device and ammunition at a property in Christchurch, New Zealand. 

Police attended an address in Phillipstown following a report of suspicious items at a property on Newcastle Street today.

Police have since confirmed that they have located a package containing a suspected explosive device and ammunition at a vacant address.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and is assisting police with enquiries. 

The New Zealand Defence Force EOD team and emergency services attended the scene. 

The EOD team have since rendered the package safe. 

Cordons were put in place in the local area but have been stood down. A no fly zone was also put in place over the area.

“We would like to thank nearby residents and members of the public affected by cordons and evacuations for their patience,” Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said. 

This incident comes after Australian Brenton Tarrant (28) filmed himself carrying out the mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch on 15 March. 

50 people were killed during the attacks. 

Earlier this month, a New Zealand judge ordered that Tarrant undergoes two mental health assessments to determine if he’s fit to stand trial.

Members of the community are asked to continue to report any concerning behaviour or activity in their neighbourhoods. 

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

