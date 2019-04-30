Man arrested after suspected explosive device and ammunition found in New Zealand home

A MAN HAS been arrested after police found a suspected explosive device and ammunition at a property in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Police attended an address in Phillipstown following a report of suspicious items at a property on Newcastle Street today.

Police have since confirmed that they have located a package containing a suspected explosive device and ammunition at a vacant address.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and is assisting police with enquiries.

The New Zealand Defence Force EOD team and emergency services attended the scene.

The EOD team have since rendered the package safe.

Cordons were put in place in the local area but have been stood down. A no fly zone was also put in place over the area.

“We would like to thank nearby residents and members of the public affected by cordons and evacuations for their patience,” Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said.

This incident comes after Australian Brenton Tarrant (28) filmed himself carrying out the mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch on 15 March.

50 people were killed during the attacks.

Earlier this month, a New Zealand judge ordered that Tarrant undergoes two mental health assessments to determine if he’s fit to stand trial.

Members of the community are asked to continue to report any concerning behaviour or activity in their neighbourhoods.

