Second man arrested over Fairview Strand assault on Monday night

A SECOND MAN has been arrested in connection with an assault that happened in Fairview Strand, Dublin 3 on Monday night.

The man in his 20s was arrested yesterday and is still in Garda custody, at Clontarf Garda Station.

The incident occurred late Monday evening, where a man in his 60s was assaulted by a number of individuals.

Gardaí were called to the scene at just after 11 pm, and found the man unconscious. He was then taken to the Mater Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.

Another man in his 20s was arrested at the scene that night. He is also detained in Clontarf Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Raheny Garda Station on 01 666 4300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.