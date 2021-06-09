#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 9 June 2021
Advertisement

Second man arrested over Fairview Strand assault on Monday night

The man in his 20s is the second to be arrested in relation to an assault on a 60 year-old-man.

By Niamh Quinlan Wednesday 9 Jun 2021, 1:05 PM
5 minutes ago 369 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5461668
Fairview Strand
Image: Google Maps
Fairview Strand
Fairview Strand
Image: Google Maps

A SECOND MAN has been arrested in connection with an assault that happened in Fairview Strand, Dublin 3 on Monday night.

The man in his 20s was arrested yesterday and is still in Garda custody, at Clontarf Garda Station.

The incident occurred late Monday evening, where a man in his 60s was assaulted by a number of individuals.

Gardaí were called to the scene at just after 11 pm, and found the man unconscious. He was then taken to the Mater Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.

Another man in his 20s was arrested at the scene that night. He is also detained in Clontarf Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Raheny Garda Station on 01 666 4300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Niamh Quinlan
@niamhquinlan99
niamhquinlan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie