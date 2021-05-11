#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 11 May 2021
Advertisement

Man (50s) arrested over alleged assault and false imprisonment in Co Louth

It’s understood two men were held against their will at a house on Friday afternoon.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 11 May 2021, 5:11 PM
11 minutes ago 695 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5434509
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A MAN HAS been arrested over the alleged assault and false imprisonment of two men in Omeath, Co Louth on Friday, 7 May.

It’s understood two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were held against their will and assaulted by a group of males after they arrived at a house in the Omeath area on Friday afternoon.

One of the men managed to free himself and raise the alarm. The second man was discovered near Drumad a short time later. 

Both men were treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda for injuries described as non-life threatening. They have since been discharged. 

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested today by gardaí investigating the alleged assault. He is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. 

Gardaí also arrested a man, aged in his 20s, on Saturday morning as part of the investigation. However, he has since been released without charged. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Investigations are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie