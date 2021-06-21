#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Monday 21 June 2021
Man arrested after fatal assault at Dublin house overnight

A man in his 60s was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

By Adam Daly Monday 21 Jun 2021, 7:59 AM
1 hour ago 14,088 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5472500
Image: Shutterstock/gabriel12
Image: Shutterstock/gabriel12

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested in connection with a fatal assault that occurred just before midnight last night in Dublin 24.

At around 11.50pm last night, emergency services attended the scene at a home in Carriglea View, Firhouse, where a man in his 60s had been assaulted. He was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

Gardaí said they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the fatal assault incident. A post-mortem is scheduled to take place at a later date and will be conducted by the State Pathologist.

His body remains at the scene.

A man in his 30s was arrested and is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, and are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Carriglea View area of Firhouse yesterday evening between 11.30pm and 12.30am.

Anyone with any information to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

