Man arrested after another man fatally assaulted in Limerick in early hours of morning

A MAN HAS been arrested following the fatal assault of another man in Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 4.45am, Gardaí responded to reports of an incident at a property in Sarsfield Avenue in Garryowen.

On arrival at the scene, a man, aged in his 40s, was discovered unresponsive outside the house.

Ambulance personnel tended to the man, who was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The body of the man remains at the scene which is currently preserved for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau this morning.

The Coroner has been notified. The services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested and a post mortem will be carried out in due course.

A man, also aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene of the incident. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a garda station in Limerick.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the family of the deceased.

Gardaí in Henry Street are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Sarsfield Avenue this morning between 4am and 5.15am and who may have camera footage, including CCTV and dash cam footage, is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information which may assist gardaí is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.