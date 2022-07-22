Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 22 July 2022
Man arrested (30s) in connection with fatal assault in Wicklow

The death of the man occurred in a house in Ballyconnell, Shillelagh, Co Wicklow on 10 February.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 22 Jul 2022, 9:22 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with a fatal assault in Wicklow in February this year.

The death of the man occurred in a house in Ballyconnell, Shillelagh, Co Wicklow on 10 February.

Gardaí attended the scene at approximately 8.15pm and found the deceased, aged in his 30s, inside the property with fatal injuries.

The man, aged in his 30s, is currently being detained at Baltinglass Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Gardaí have said that all investigations remain ongoing.

