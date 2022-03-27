Man arrested after fire at Dublin homeless hostel

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man while investigating a fire at a homeless hostel yesterday evening.

Six people were injured in the fire in Dublin city centre, which broke out at around 6pm on Little Britain Street.

The man is in his 30s and is currently being detained at Bridewell Garda Station.

Gardaí confirmed that six people were taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The blaze was extinguished by Dublin Fire Brigade, but the scene remained preserved today for a technical examination.